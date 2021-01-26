Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research report issued on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Banc of California alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BANC. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banc of California has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Banc of California stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $901.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 85,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 199,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Banc of California news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,122.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.