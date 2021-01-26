Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 806 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 188,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,115,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 83,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

