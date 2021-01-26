Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 557 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 376,531 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.0% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.58.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $518.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,168. The company has a market cap of $205.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $479.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

