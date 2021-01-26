Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 293 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.4959 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

