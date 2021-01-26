Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,339,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1,482.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,523,000 after acquiring an additional 406,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after acquiring an additional 318,237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in S&P Global by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 468,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,156,000 after acquiring an additional 216,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,765,430,000 after acquiring an additional 136,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI opened at $314.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.91 and its 200 day moving average is $341.83. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.