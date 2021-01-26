Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.