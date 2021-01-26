Ballentine Partners LLC Has $678,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in The Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after purchasing an additional 838,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Boeing by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after buying an additional 775,814 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,363,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in The Boeing by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 719,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $118,910,000 after buying an additional 142,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $203.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.87. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95. The company has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

