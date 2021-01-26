Ballentine Partners LLC Has $6.32 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,894.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,766.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,630.77. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,932.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 price objective (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,848.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.