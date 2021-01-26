Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 292.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average is $62.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

