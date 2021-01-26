Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.48.

Shares of AMGN opened at $257.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $149.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.33.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

