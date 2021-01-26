Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,058 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 7.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 21,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

