Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $149,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,418,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,489,000 after purchasing an additional 373,561 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,599,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 140,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,604,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $385.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,564. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

