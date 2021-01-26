Baker Hughes to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Baker Hughes in a report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.76.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $21.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

