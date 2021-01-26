Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (BAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 15th

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

BAD stock opened at C$39.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.87. Badger Daylighting Ltd. has a one year low of C$18.00 and a one year high of C$41.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Badger Daylighting Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

In other Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) news, Director Glen Dawson Roane acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.25 per share, with a total value of C$352,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at C$2,058,541.60.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

