Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Shares Sold by Equitec Specialists LLC

Equitec Specialists LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 57,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BW traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.69. 34,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,171. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $347.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $132.50 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,644. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

