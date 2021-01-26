B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD) Shares Gap Down to $36.00

Shares of B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $31.00. B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.19. The company has a market capitalization of £40.10 million and a PE ratio of 28.18. The company has a current ratio of 11.04, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD)

B.S.D Crown Ltd., through its subsidiaries, imports, markets, and distributes various food products to retail chains, supermarkets, wholesalers, and institutions primarily in Israel. It is also involved in the credit activities, including provision of loans to others. The company was formerly known as Emblaze Ltd.

