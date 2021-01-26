B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock Price Up 5.1% on Insider Buying Activity

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $50.37 and last traded at $50.32. Approximately 219,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 238,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.86.

Specifically, Director Michael Joseph Sheldon acquired 2,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $102,256.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,157. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 141,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,514,106. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 230,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,295. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.27.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.25 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 607.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 512.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 558.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

