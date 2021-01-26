B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Banc of California in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Banc of California stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Banc of California has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $901.81 million, a P/E ratio of -94.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $50,946.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,122.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Banc of California by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

