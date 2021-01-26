AzurRx BioPharma’s (AZRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Dawson James downgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of AZRX opened at $2.17 on Friday. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.35). Research analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.18% of AzurRx BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The company's therapeutic products are administered to patients as oral non-systemic biologics. Its lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients.

