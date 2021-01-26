Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Shares of AYTU opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Aytu BioScience has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $29.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. Aytu BioScience had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Aytu BioScience will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aytu BioScience news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,333,334 shares of Aytu BioScience stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aytu BioScience by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aytu BioScience by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aytu BioScience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aytu BioScience by 168.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aytu BioScience by 200.0% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aytu BioScience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

