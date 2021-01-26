Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21,609.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,178,352,000 after purchasing an additional 410,180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $513,465,000 after purchasing an additional 94,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,630,000 after acquiring an additional 141,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $171.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.11, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

