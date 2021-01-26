Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ (AYLA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AYLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $14.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 850.81% and a negative return on equity of 625.24%. Equities analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ayala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 19,466 shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $292,573.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,551.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary B. Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $45,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

