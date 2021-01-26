Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Limited (AXI.L) (LON:AXI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Limited (AXI.L) (LON:AXI) announced a dividend on Monday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AXI stock opened at GBX 91.88 ($1.20) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.65. Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 95 ($1.24).

