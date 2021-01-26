AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Shares Bought by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.64% of AVITA Medical worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AVITA Medical by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in AVITA Medical by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AVITA Medical by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

RCEL opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $605.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.05. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AVITA Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

