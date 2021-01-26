AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,977.50 ($51.97).

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) from GBX 3,560 ($46.51) to GBX 3,730 ($48.73) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other news, insider James Kidd purchased 5,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,169 ($54.47) per share, with a total value of £229,545.14 ($299,902.19). Also, insider Peter Herweck sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,813 ($49.82), for a total transaction of £271,142.43 ($354,249.32).

AVV opened at GBX 3,876 ($50.64) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,395.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,135.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.49. AVEVA Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,634 ($34.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.14 billion and a PE ratio of 195.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

About AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L)

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

