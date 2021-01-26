Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.05% of Hercules Capital worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth about $105,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 12.8% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTGC. B. Riley upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

In other news, Director Carol L. Foster purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $50,011.50. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

