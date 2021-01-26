Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,148 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,780 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $1,367,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,254 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,026,000 after purchasing an additional 77,864 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $440,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $96,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,427 shares of company stock worth $4,449,004 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $146.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

