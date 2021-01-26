Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 10,021 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,021 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,138 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 144,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NGG stock opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.1285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 63.46%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.