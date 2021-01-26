Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $852,000 Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Republic Services by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,328,000 after buying an additional 469,515 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Republic Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,222,000 after buying an additional 177,693 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,318,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,099,000 after buying an additional 110,283 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,147,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,164,000 after buying an additional 34,133 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,157,000 after buying an additional 53,524 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.27 and a 200-day moving average of $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus lifted their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

