Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $813,000 Stock Position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.40% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,923,000. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 308,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 48,043 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 117,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 83,154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BYLD opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81.

