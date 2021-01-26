Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $803,000 Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth $713,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.19. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $73.68.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

