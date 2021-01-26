Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,272 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,092,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,608,000 after purchasing an additional 51,075 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,989,000 after acquiring an additional 44,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 688,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $180.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $181.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.94.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

