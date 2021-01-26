Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,333 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 27,709 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. 140166 increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

