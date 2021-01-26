Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 582.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

VTEB stock opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.68. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.