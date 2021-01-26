Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL) Trading Down 2.2%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 1,651,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,201,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.17 million and a P/E ratio of -14.38.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

