Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,886 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,422,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,856,000 after buying an additional 51,592 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,062,000 after buying an additional 410,732 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,628,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,245,000 after acquiring an additional 143,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,888,000 after acquiring an additional 741,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

ADP stock opened at $163.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.24. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

