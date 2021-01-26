Auto Prop Reit Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$18.63 million during the quarter.

