Autins Group plc (AUTG.L) (LON:AUTG) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Autins Group plc (AUTG.L) (LON:AUTG) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.90 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26). Approximately 83,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 89,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.16. The company has a market capitalization of £7.92 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55.

Autins Group plc (AUTG.L) Company Profile (LON:AUTG)

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, polyurethane, and laminates; and various processes, which includes manufacturing, conversion, and tooling and component design and testing.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Autins Group plc (AUTG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autins Group plc (AUTG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.