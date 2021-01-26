Australian REIT Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:HRR.UN)

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.
HRR.UN opened at C$10.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.12. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$5.00 and a 52 week high of C$13.35.
Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile
