Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 21,323 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 350% compared to the typical volume of 4,738 call options.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUPH opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. On average, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.