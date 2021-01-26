Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $28.00. The company traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 387735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bloom Burton cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $36,609,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,620,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,856,000 after purchasing an additional 166,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 50,458 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,536 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 451,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 122,902 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.