Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Shares Up 9.9%

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)’s share price shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.14 and last traded at $22.04. 829,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 480,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATHA. JMP Securities began coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.87). On average, equities research analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth about $288,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

