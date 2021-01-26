Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.90

Shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and traded as high as $17.73. Atento shares last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 6,909 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The firm has a market cap of $261.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Atento had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.10 million. Research analysts expect that Atento S.A. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atento Company Profile (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

