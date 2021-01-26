AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.45. 314,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,700,993. The firm has a market cap of $142.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $52.63.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

