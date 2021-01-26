AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.45. The company had a trading volume of 314,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,700,993. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $142.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.