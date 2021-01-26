AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Liberum Capital cut their target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

AZN traded up GBX 55 ($0.72) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 7,952 ($103.89). The company had a trading volume of 3,209,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,621. The company has a market cap of £104.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.85. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,572.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,182.99.

In other AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) news, insider Nazneen Rahman bought 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

