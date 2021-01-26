AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,575 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,575 ($85.90) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZN. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,897 ($103.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52-week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a market capitalization of £103.66 billion and a PE ratio of 41.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,572.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,182.99.

In other AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) news, insider Nazneen Rahman bought 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

