Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ASBFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

