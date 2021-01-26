Aspen Investment Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aspen Investment Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after purchasing an additional 968,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $998,219,000 after purchasing an additional 832,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.09. The company has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.