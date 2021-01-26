Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Ashland Global by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 13.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 100,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 25.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 20,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

ASH opened at $83.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $89.24.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashland Global news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $176,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $695,626 over the last three months. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.